Max Domi, a forward with the Arizona Coyotes of the National Hockey League, was diagnosed with type one diabetes at the age of 13. He is the national spokesperson for JDRF Walk To Cure Diabetes: Photo: Contributed

Armstrong youth confronts diabetes adversity

Trevor Kennedy, 16, has coped with type 1 diabetes for nine years

At first glance, Trevor Kennedy looks like a typical 16-year-old.

The Armstrong resident goes to high school in Vernon and plays midget rep hockey with his goal next fall to earn a spot on the Kamloops major midget team.

But the cord hanging from his pocket belies the reality that Trevor is living with type 1 diabetes, one of an estimated 33,000 school aged children afflicted with the disease, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society.

That cord connects a sensor in Trevor’s cell phone to a pump that injects insulin into his body to manage his blood sugar levels.

It is part of the reality that Trevor has adopted into his everyday life since he was first diagnosed with type 1 diabetes nine years ago.

“Beyond the blood sugar testing, it doesn’t affect me too much. I have to test every time I eat to apply insulin to match with what I’m eating,” he said.

“With hockey, I have to test my blood sugars after the first and second periods and make sure I have chocolate milk on the bench in case I need sugar or extra water. I have to keep the hockey pump on me when I play, which I protect with bubble wrap and kleenex, but I’ve broken a few.”

The cell phone app sensor has removed the need for daily insulin needle injections.

Teri Kennedy, Trevor’s mom, defined the initial diagnosis as life-changing not just for her son but for their family, which includes an older sibling who doesn’t have diabetes.

“Our world was turned upside down but you know what, you just have to take each day as it comes,” said Teri.

She has learned a lot about diabetes in their journey, information she has passed on to Trevor to enable him to be responsible for his own disease management.

“One thing you find is no two days are ever the same. And some days are more challenging than others. We try to carry on life as normal.”

Trevor’s extended family includes his cousin, award winning country singer Ben Klick, who has become a strong advocate for the JDRF Walk To Cure Diabetes, taking place this year at Mission Creek Park on Sunday, June 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Related: Cure for diabetes focus of annual walk

Klick says the life changing aspect of a diabetes diagnosis for his relatives also carried over to his family as well.

“It was an adjustment for the rest of the family watching them go through this. We all have learned a lot more about the disease as a result. I think I have only missed one walk event since Trevor was diagnosed,” said Klick, who lives in West Kelowna.

While there has always been a live band performing as part of the activities surrounding the walk, last year Klick said his aunt told him “you should get yourself in there and go do it,” pointing to the stage.

“That sparked something in me to figure out how I could get more involved and the end result is I will be performing at this year’s event,” he said.

Shannon Jolley, fundraising and development manager for JDRF in Kelowna, says adults diagnosed with diabetes still far outnumber children, in part because of symptom recognition.

“A lot of parents think their child is sick with the flu or have a cold, but it gets worse and worse until the realization sets in it might be worse than a virus,” Jolley said.

Some of those symptoms, she says, included constantly being thirsty, peeing a lot or losing weight.

Related: UBCO researcher creates diabetes diet

“If someone is undiagnosed, and you go on a vacation field trip and you have to stop every half hour because your child has to go to the bathroom, something is just not right.

“And the insidious nature of this disease is it is not passed on by the parents. That’s why it’s important to see a doctor and get your blood tested.”

For Trevor, the ‘Why me?’ question is one that he’s had to work out in his own mind over time.

“Sometimes I have asked myself that question, but then I think it also makes me stronger and I have learned things about myself.

“Just like playing hockey. Eight year ago I thought I wouldn’t be able to play anymore but here I am today playing at the highest level for my age.”

Trevor’s mom concurs with that assessment, saying she can’t remember ever hearing him say to her he felt sorry for himself, even though his 22-year-old sister is healthy.

“I think sometimes I have tougher days than he does, but I am very proud of him,” she said.

She is also thankful they have the health coverage means to apply new technological advances to Trevor’s life to ease the adjustment to loving with diabetes.

Related: Diabetes sufferer’s journey to freedom explored

She says the old school practices of insulin needles and pinpricking your finger to monitor blood sugars is not Trevor’s current reality, but it comes at a price.

“We have all the modern bells and whistles that we can but he uses equipment now that costs $12,000 to $15,000. It’s tough enough for us to manage but for people without any kind of coverage for those costs, it’s hard to access that.”

The JDRF Walk raises money in part to foster research on finding a cure for diabetes but also to help families with the financial constraints of affording new treatment advances in technology.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Mudslide closes another B.C. Interior highway

Just Posted

Potential school bus changes drive concern

School District 22 is seeking feedback on their 2018/19 budget adjustment plan

Vernon pizza shop robbed again

Business owner feels targeted

Armstrong youth confronts diabetes adversity

Trevor Kennedy, 16, has coped with type 1 diabetes for nine years

Vernon author releases fourth volume of poetry

Laisha Rosnau’s Our Familiar Hunger launches April 24 at the Caetani Cultural Centre

Canada a land of dreams for community champion

Abdil Jalil Chtaibi is the Respect Works Here Community Champion for April

Then and now: Oliver flooding swells over the course of a week

Even with the B.C. Wildfire Service on hand to sandbag, the increased flow is causing damage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Builder of Kinder Morgan reinforces concerns over project

B.C. heads to court over pipeline jurisdiction as builder says doubt warranted

Documentary explores B.C. rainforest

The Valhalla Wilderness Society and the North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club present Primeval

Health committee cheers idea of national pharmacare program, but cost an issue

Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says she fears costs could be far higher than $19 billion

Canada’s oldest blood donor says it’s all gain, no pain after decades of giving

Great-grandmother and Coquitlam, B.C., resident has been donating blood since the late 1940s

Union says Trump bullying threatens hundreds of B.C. pulp mill jobs

Fear mounts that new U.S. anti-dumping duties could price Catalyst mills out of business

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Most Read