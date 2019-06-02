City of Armstrong public works employee Chad Pounder takes questions from students on the proper way to plant flowers during the city’s annual Marigold Mile planting event. (Jenna Churchill, ASCofC - photo)

Armstrong’s Marigold Mile replanted

Local elementary students plant marigold flowers along stretch of Pleasant Valley Road

It’s a traditional end-of-school-year rite in Armstrong.

Students from local schools get green thumbs.

With help from the City of Armstrong, Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and volunteers, students from Armstrong Elementary, Highland Park Elementary and Len Wood Middle School beautify a stretch of the downtown core with marigolds to mark the Marigold Mile.

The fresh flowers are planted along Pleasant Valley Road from the RCMP detachment to the BC Liquor Store.


Armstrong Communities in Bloom volunteer Rea Smith explains the planting procedure for marigolds to local students during the city’s annual Marigold Mile planting session. (Jenna Churchill, ASCofC - photo)

