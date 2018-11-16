Armstrong’s mayor back to work

Chris Pieper sworn in to fourth term as mayor weeks after sudden death of beloved wife

Chris Pieper (left) accepts congratulations from corporate officer Jennifer Graham after being sworn in as the City of Arrmstrong’s mayor for a fourth consecutive term. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

First order of business for Chris Pieper, for his fourth term as mayor of the City of Armstrong, was to be sworn in.

Once that task was completed by city corporate officer Jennifer Graham, and Pieper had signed his papers, the mayor composed himself, sat himself down in his chair at the head of the council table, and said thank you to the community.

Pieper was sworn in a week after council as he still comes to terms with the sudden passing on Oct. 26 of his wife of 47 years, Anita.

RELATED: Armstrong mayor recognized for service

“To everyone who has helped me through the last three weeks, thank you,” said Pieper. “Council, staff and the community of Armstrong have been absolutely, unbelievably supportive of my family (three children, three grandchildren), and I can’t give enough credit to everybody that helped with the tragic event that happened.”

RELATED: Armstrong council sworn in minus mayor

An overflow crowd gathered at the Armstrong Bible Chapel to pay their respects to Anita, which included heartfelt eulogies from her husband, and son, Chad.

“Thank you everybody,” said Pieper. “Thank you for pulling together and thank you, Gary (Coun. Froats), for taking over two weeks ago and running the show.”

Pieper was voted in by acclamation for a third consecutive term during the Oct. 20 municipal election.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.