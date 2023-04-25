Around 30 businesses hit in Kelowna ‘scratching’ vandalism case

Kelowna RCMP are calling an act of vandalism “unacceptable and costly” after around 30 businesses were tagged in an overnight spree.

Police received multiple calls from businesses on Pandosy Avenue between April 20 and 21 about scratches on windows in what appeared to be purposefully-etched tags.

“Officers will conduct an extensive video canvass to try and identify who is responsible, and most importantly charge them appropriately,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

RCMP are asking the public and local businesses to check their video surveillance from the area between April 20 and 22.

If you have any information or know the suspect in the attached photo, call 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-21153.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP look to inform, not punish with ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ checkpoint

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMP