Arrest made after pedestrian struck

RCMP investigate the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the corner of 30th Avenue and 30th shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian was taken to hospital shortly thereafter. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

The driver who struck a senior pedestrian earlier this week is facing possible charges.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a pedestrian struck by motor vehicle Tuesday and found the driver in breach of his court ordered conditions.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 30th Street in the morning of Feb.27. RCMP officers attended and found a 73-year-old female on the ground being treated by BC Ambulance Services and Fire Services for injuries and was later transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for medical treatment.

See the original story here: Pedestrian struck

“The driver of the truck involved remained on scene and was cooperative with police,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “Investigation into the incident lead officers to enter into an impaired operation of motor vehicle investigation and the male driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.”

The male was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance and issued a 24 hour driving prohibition. The driver also received two violation tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Further investigation showed the male driver to be on court ordered conditions, to which he was allegedly breaching by having a knife in his possession.

The 34-year-old Vernon man is facing possible charges of breach of probation and was released from custody with a court appearance of May 24, 2018.

The victim in this incident is stable and recovering from her injuries.

No further details will be released.



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

