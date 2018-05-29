Detention cells in the Penticton RCMP detachment. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

Arrest made in 1 of 4 homicides in Penticton area last year

Kiera Bourque arrested Tuesday after RCMP investigation into a 17-year-old boy’s death in April 2017

Over a year after the alleged homicide, a Penticton woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy last April.

Kiera Bourque, 21, has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death, which did not become known to the public until December last year. It is considered by police to be one of four homicides in the Penticton area last year.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this case, and so not to compromise the investigation, little information was provided to the public at the time of the incident,” said Const. James Grandy in a Tuesday news release.

The boy’s companion, Kiera Bourque, had called 911 on April 2, 2017, reporting the boy was in medical distress. Upon arrival, paramedics and police found the man was unresponsive inside a Penticton-area residence.

Paramedics attempted to perform CPR on the boy, who was ultimately pronounced dead at 1 p.m. that day.

“Although initially believed that the man’s death was attributable to a medical condition, further information and evidence was obtained in August of 2017, which led RCMP investigators and the B.C. Coroners Service, to categorize his death as a homicide,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

At the end of more than a year-long investigation by the Penticton Regional Investigation Section, Bourque was arrested on Tuesday. She made an initial appearance in court Tuesday on one count of manslaughter, a charge approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Court records online indicate Bourque appeared in court in court, but a bail hearing was adjourned by defence. Her next appearance is scheduled for June 20.

Previous story
F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman
Next story
How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Just Posted

City of Vernon encourages mobile vending applications

City of Vernon taking applications for mobile vendors to set up in city parks for the 2018 season

Vernon discretionary spending doled out

Council’s finance committee shelled out the $50,000 it has allocated for such grants each year.

Tickets on sale for SilverStar Wine Festival

Mile high wine festival dinner tickets are on sale now at SilverStar Mountain.

Complaints abound over old Vernon Legion site

City of Vernon inundated with complaints; send letter to property owner

Serious crash on Okanagan Landing Road

Emergency responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Okanagan Landing Road in Vernon.

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Another sizzling summer for the Okanagan

It’ll be another hot and dry summer in Kelowna

‘Seller’ posts Trans Mountain pipeline on Craigslist

‘For sale: one pipeline project, in fair condition,’ user writes in jest

Scientists call for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

SpaceX, a private American company founded by Elon Musk, has goal to send cargo to Mars in 2022

Arrest made in 1 of 4 homicides in Penticton area last year

Kiera Bourque arrested Tuesday after RCMP investigation into a 17-year-old boy’s death in April 2017

Cigarette causes fire on Lower Mainland Kettle Valley trestle bridge

Ladner Creek Trestle fire one of two wildfires burning in Hope and Fraser Canyon

Car bursts into flames on Kelowna street

A woman and her children escape a car fire in Kelowna

How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Questions raised after federal government agrees to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Backyard fire-pit tragedy takes life of 13-year-old girl

B.C.’s Grace Peerless dies of complications from burns to upper body

Most Read