Arrest made in machete attack

Chase man to face charges, victim airlifted to hospital with injured hand

Chase RCMP arrested a suspect following a machete attack in the North Shuswap Tuesday.

The attack resulted in the 48-year-old male victim, a resident of Lee Creek, being airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops with a serious injury to his hand.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP reports that police were called to the 8500 block of Holding Road in the Adams Lake area about 3:30 p.m. on April 17.

Police and an ambulance responded, and the victim was transported to the Shuswap airstrip before being flown to hospital in Kamloops. There is no word on his current condition.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Chase, was arrested on Wednesday. Criminal charges are pending.

Kennedy says alcohol was a factor and the victim and the suspect were casual acquaintances.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Your April 19 Morning Brief
Next story
Highway 33 repairs still underway

Just Posted

Vernon a top honeymoon destination worldwide

Vernon lands on Expedia.ca’s list of top 18 honeymoon destinations worldwide

Potential school bus changes drive concern

School District 22 is seeking feedback on their 2018/19 budget adjustment plan

Vernon pizza shop robbed again

Business owner feels targeted

Supreme Court of Canada ruling a “missed opportunity” for B.C. wineries

B.C. Wine Institute and its members disappointed about ruling on interprovincial trade

Armstrong youth confronts diabetes adversity

Trevor Kennedy, 16, has coped with type 1 diabetes for nine years

VIDEO: Work is play for this B.C. avalanche rescue dog

CARDA certified Joss’s Job is to save lives — but to her, it’s all a game

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Arrest made in machete attack

Chase man to face charges, victim airlifted to hospital with injured hand

Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks, becoming viral video

Olympic gold now official for B.C. weightlifter

Christine Girard’s bronze medal from 2012 Olympics upgraded to gold, IOC announces

Did a Canadian shoot down the Red Baron? A century later, debate hasn’t quit

Om April 21, 1918 two Canadians in their canvas-covered Sopwith Camel biplanes engaged the enemy

VIDEO: Canadian teen lands invite to Royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited Faith Dickinson, founder of Cuddles for Cancer

B.C. liquor server wage to be phased out by 2021

Piece work pay for farm workers rises, but stays in place for now

B.C. Wildfire vehicle broken into in South Okanagan

The service has been helping with sandbagging efforts, as rural Oliver battles flooding

Most Read