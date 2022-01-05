Arrest made in Vernon break and enters, vehicle theft

39-year-old charged with two counts of break and enter

A quick response by police led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a person allegedly responsible for two break and enters in Vernon last week.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were notified of a break and enter in progress at a business in the 2700-block of 35th Avenue Dec. 27. At approximately 2 a.m., a suspect, after breaking in, stole a vehicle from the business.

“The owner, who had received an alarm notification and was watching the event through a live video feed from inside the building, called police and provided a detailed description of the suspect and the stolen vehicle to the responding officers,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., after finding the stolen vehicle abandoned, a patrolling officer located a suspect in the 3200-block of 24th Avenue. Police arrested the man safely and without incident.

“Evidence collected during the investigation lead police to suspect. The individual was also responsible for an earlier break and enter to a business in the 3200-block of 30th Avenue,” Terleski said.

Reports to Crown Counsel for both break ins were submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.

Robert Wayne Lapp, 39, is charged with two counts of break and enter and theft and remains in custody until his next scheduled court appearance Jan. 6.

READ MORE: Police investigating sudden death in downtown Vernon

READ MORE: RCMP investigating trio of Vernon business break-ins

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMP