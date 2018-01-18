Arson suspect heads to court

Vernon man suspected of starting a string of 2014 fires in Vernon

A Vernon man suspected of starting a string of fires in Vernon nearly four years ago will have his matter heard in Supreme Court.

William Murray Phelps Munton, born in 1961, will return to court Feb. 13 to fix a date for his trial.

He is charged with 19 counts of arson, relating to fires in the North Okanagan between May and November 2014.

Munton has elected to have his trial heard by judge and jury. The matter is expected to take three weeks.

None of the allegations against Munton, a former teacher in Salmon Arm, have been proven in court.

He is not in custody.

RELATED: More charges laid in connection with Vernon arsons

Comments are closed

Previous story
North Delta’s boy newest BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Champion Child
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. announces anti-racism funding for prevention, education

Just Posted

Arson suspect heads to court

Vernon man suspected of starting a string of 2014 fires in Vernon

UPDATED: Police identify would-be fraudster

North Okanagan RCMP say the unknown male is suspected of using stolen credits cards

Input sought for Lumby schools

School District No. 22 seeks public opinion on how to proceed with Charles Bloom Secondary upgrades

Survey aids Social Planning Council

The Social Planning Council is conducting a follow-up survey on immigration and multiculturalism

Snow forecast may miss North Okanagan

Weather Network says B.C. to receive “most snow on earth” in next five days

The Hamlets at Vernon opens

New residential care home offers partners a way to stay together

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

OK Falls pot shop vandalized a week after opening

Windows were smashed Wednesday evening and spray paint called the owner a “goof” and a “pedo”

Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018

UPDATE: Police release new footage, launch website in hunt for 13-year-old’s killer

IHIT say no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Marrisa Shen’s death

Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Two students from the Chilcotin can hardly wait to meet hometown hero Carey Price in Montreal.

Business Spotlight: Mayor to give state of the city address

Mayor Nancy Cooper will be the guest speaker at the January Salmon… Continue reading

VIDEO: Elk parade on Vancouver Island is awesome sight

They’re out in force for a morning stroll. Check out some of Youbou’s famous elk.

Most Read