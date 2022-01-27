File photo.

Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Grand Forks-area business

Mounties’ investigation draws in specialist squad from Nelson

Grand Forks RCMP suspect arson behind a fire that destroyed a tire shop east of the city, according to Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

Mounties and firefighters were called to the fire on the 6400-block of Highway 3 at around 5:15 a.m. The ensuing blaze quickly overran Tire Wire, a garage Dep. Fire Chief Stephanne Dionne said contained stacks of rubber tires and an unidentified vehicle when it went up.

Dionne said the fire likely started in front of the shop, where Peppler said “an accelerant” was used to torch the building.

“We suspect it was intentionally set,” he said.

Mounties haven’t identified any suspects or made any arrests as of 2 p.m. Thursday. An RCMP forensics unit from Nelson spent around three hours collecting evidence at the scene.

Grand Forks Mounties have meanwhile canvassed the area for witnesses and will be looking at CCTV footage taken by cameras near the scene, Peppler said.

“Our investigation is in its infancy,” he told The Gazette.

Mounties routinely work with Grand Forks Fire/Rescue (GFFR), but Peppler said the RCMP’s findings would be used to support a prosecution if the provincial Crown were to lay criminal charges.

No one was hurt in Thursday’s fire, according to GFFR.

 

