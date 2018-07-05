An arson investigation into a series of wildfires across the Okanagan since 2014 includes seven believed to be intentionally lit in Lake Country. Photo: Lake Country Calendar files

Arson suspected in series of Okanagan wildfires

RCMP task force investigation believes 29 wildfires intentionally set

RCMP are continuing an investigation based on the premise that 29 wildfires were deliberately set across the Okanagan Valley dating back to 2014.

The fires occurred in Naramata, Okanagan Falls, Osoyoos, Penticton, Summerland and Lake Country, within a time frame from 2014 to 2017.

S/Sgt. Annie Linteau said the Southeast District RCMP Intentionally Set Wildfires Task Force struck in May to carry out the investigation, with the assistance of the B.C. Wildfire Service and other impacted stakeholders, believes the fires are connected and the cause has been determined to be arson.

Map of fire locations.

—The task force has the ability to focus on all related historical and future wildfires, regardless of jurisdictional and inter-agency boundaries, which have been caused by arson.

“The investigation so far has allowed us to see similarities in all these fires but I can’t really say anything more beyond that so as not to jeopardize what is an ongoing investigation,” Linteau said.

Linteau acknowledged the update was timed to coincide with the traditional start of forest fire season, as the task force is still looking for more information from the public.

“It is always more difficult with the passage of time, but any information, whether you might think it is insignificant or not, might be helpful,” she said.

The 29 wildfires include, in part, the following:

• July 7, 2014, K50209, Naramata

• July 7, 2014, White Lake Rd, Penticton

• July 9, 2014, Richter Pass, Osoyoos

• July 15, 2014, Mt. Kobau, Oliver

• July 15, 2014, Apex Rd, Penticton

• July 17, 2014, Reservoir Rd / Landfill Rd, Penticton

• July 22, 2014, White Lake Rd, Okanagan Falls

• August 11, 2014, Chute Lake Rd, Naramata

• August 11, 2014, Green Mountain Rd, Penticton

• August 13, 2014, White Lake Rd, Penticton

• August 19, 2014, North Naramata Rd, Naramata

• September 15, 2014, Green Mountain Rd, Penticton

• July 2, 2015, Canyon View Rd, Summerland

• August 7, 2015, Pampas Grass Way, Oliver

• August 8, 2015, Spiller Rd, Penticton

• August 11, 2015, Commonage Rd, Lake Country

• August 11, 2015, Beaver Lake Rd, Lake Country

• August 12, 2015, Gulch Rd, Naramata

• August 14, 2015, White Lake Rd, Penticton

• April 9, 2016, Fairview-Cawston Rd, Cawston

• August 17, 2016, Commonage Rd, Lake Country

• August 17, 2016, Oyama Rd, Lake Country

• July 3, 2017, Pixie Beach, Lake Country

• July 15, 2017, Okanagan Centre Rd W, Lake Country

• September 1, 2017, Westhills Rd, Penticton

• September 1, 2017, Old Princeton Hwy, Summerland

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Several homes on fire in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Terroir cheesemaker takes over the business

Terroir Cheese cheesemaker Sandra Proulx has taken over the business from Leonard Marriott

Arson suspected in series of Okanagan wildfires

RCMP task force investigation believes 29 wildfires intentionally set

New school bus fees drive safety concerns in BX

Friday is the last day to register your kids as ‘courtesy’ riders in the Vernon School District

Vernon council endorses Kids Ride Free program

Program part of amendment to city’s new chart or free transit policy

Vernon Public Art Gallery ready for annual art auction fundraiser

Tickets now available for Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts July

VIDEO: Cute bear cubs playing in pool

Orphaned brother and sister cared for at Critter Care facility

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

Okanagan Landing general store reborn

Closed General Store has reopened as Saucie’s By the Lake Pizzeria & General Store.

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Eighty-two-year-old still gets a kick from felling trees

Shuswap man has been running a chain saw for 65 years with no plans to stop

Most Read