Artists from the Okanagan Artists of Canada Society will have their masterpieces shown for the month of March at the old Bentley store in the Village Green Shopping Centre starting March 2, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Art breathes new life in empty store in Vernon

Mall and non-profit artists society team up for temporary gallery opportunity

A vacant storefront at the Village Green Shopping Centre was given a temporary facelift as members of the Okanagan Artists of Canada Society (OACS) hung their paintings along the display wall for the month of March.

The former Bentley store will serve as a temporary art gallery for the non-profit society for the next four weeks.

“The Village Green is a really community-centred mall,” organizer Sharon Bettesworth said.

That community-focused mindset aligns well with the organization’s own motto: “Artists helping artists,” she noted.

Showcasing the works of art at the mall is a new endeavour for the society, which is celebrating their 75th anniversary, and the mall has already guaranteed space for another showcase to be held in June.

The OACS is comprised of 75 talented artists from Vernon and surrounding areas, and another 20 waiting patiently on the waitlist. It is one of the oldest art associations in the province and many of its alumni have become well known across the country.

Formed in 1945 as the Vernon Artist Association, the organization was registered under the Societies Act in 1968. After a few more name changes, it became the Okanagan Artists of Canada Society in 2017.

The society’s president, Sharon Isaaks said it’s a great group of artists.

“We have five directors,” she said. “It’s a fun group.”

Artists will be available to speak to potential buyers and art aficionados at the mall Fridays, between 6-8 p.m., and weekends from 12-2 p.m.

Media spokeswoman Diana Gritten said this isn’t the only show in the works for the society.

To mark the important anniversary, a show will be held at the Gallery Vertigo for the month of May.

Artists will showcase their works celebrating “the place where we live,” at the Three Cheers for 75 Years show. The opening reception is slated for May 9, from 6-8 p.m.

OACS is also preparing for its artist’s retreat in Sorrento this fall. There, artists will take in a three-day workshop learning from some of the best, including Roberta Combs, Louise Decharime and Gale Woodhouse.

OACS is also planning ahead to its popular annual art show and sale, which takes place in October at Paddlewheel Park.

“It’s a really popular event,” Gritten said. “Last year, we had to hire a parking attendant.”

Isaaks said last year saw more than 800 people visit and more than $13,000 worth of paintings sold. Food donations were also collected on behalf of the food bank.

For more information on the society visit okanaganartistsofcanada.ca.

READ MORE: Overwhelming support for new Okanagan Indian Band school: Survey

READ MORE: ‘We need to do more,’: Minister on middle-class squeeze in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Art

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Washington state coronavirus not yet showing up in B.C.

Just Posted

Art breathes new life in empty store in Vernon

Mall and non-profit artists society team up for temporary gallery opportunity

Kelowna Chiefs take series lead on North Okanagan Knights

Chiefs roll into Armstrong Monday and leave with 4-1 win for a 2-1 series lead

Vernon rink’s Brier struggles continue

Jim Cotter falls to 1-3 Monday afternoon with 10-5 loss to Team Wild Card

Dawg brings bark to Vernon

Poppa Dawg plays Vernon Jazz Club

From Canada’s largest New Year’s event to downtown Vernon

Award-winning events producer joins Downtown Vernon Association

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

UPDATE: Youth arrested after suspected arson at Prince Rupert CN Rail roundhouse

Cause currently unknown

Teen singer from Vancouver Island passes American Idol audition

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith going to Hollywood after impressing celebrity judges

Cockpit recorder inactive in Australian air tanker tragedy, crash probe finds

Investigation continues in crash of Coulson C-130 air tanker

Washington state coronavirus not yet showing up in B.C.

Officials watching for similar cluster as Kirkland nursing home

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

High-income tax bracket could deter doctors from settling in South Okanagan, say MLAs

Local MLAs say the introduction of a high-income tax in B.C. could… Continue reading

Most Read