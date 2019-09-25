Christine Kashuba (left) will be among the local artists in downtown Vernon Thursday from 12 to 3 p.m. creating paintings of buildings and vistas for a Culture Days event. (Morning Star - file photo)

Artists to paint downtown Vernon buildings, vistas

The ‘painting outdoors’ event is being held as part of Culture Days, a three-day-long national event

Artists from throughout the region will be in Downtown Vernon on Thursday, September 26 from 12:00 to 3:00 pm painting various focal points including buildings and vistas.

The event, which is referred to by artists as ‘en Plein air’ (painting outdoors), is being held as part of Culture Days, a three-day-long national event featuring thousands of arts and culture events across Canada.

“We [DVA] partnered with the Arts Council of the North Okanagan (ACNO) to have local artists downtown to do live painting on the sidewalks,” says Downtown Vernon Association Events and Marketing Coordinator, Dudley Coulter.

“It’s a great way to showcase local art while driving increased pedestrian traffic throughout the downtown core.”

Coulter also noted the artwork will be displayed in nearby businesses for one week after the event and will be available for purchase.

The list of participating artists and businesses include:

* Elaine Barling near 30th Avenue and 29th Street displayed at Expressions of Time;

* Adrian Preece near 30th Avenue and 31st Street displayed at Sweet Hoopla;

* Jim Walowski in the 3100 block of 30th Avenue displayed at Colour Time Ceramic Studio;

* Laurel Fredin near 30th Avenue and 34th Street displayed at Downtown Vernon Association;

* Ann Willsie in 3300 block of 30th Avenue displayed at Your Calm Oasis;

* Sheila Tansey in 3400 block of 30th Avenue displayed at Triumph Coffee;

* Christine Kashuba in 2900 block displayed at Bean Scene Coffee House Vernon.

