As B.C. temperatures soar, advocates call for rules to keep rental housing cool

Advocates for renters in British Columbia say it’s time to consider setting a maximum temperature for rental housing to protect vulnerable tenants from dangerous heat.

The call comes as a heat wave blankets much of the province, raising memories of the deadly 2021 heat dome event. It isn’t expected to get as hot this week, but the advocates say municipalities need to ensure that tenants don’t face deadly risks of overheating in their homes.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says the city has nearly finished a study on indoor heat that could lead to changes to the city’s building code or bylaws.

While B.C. municipalities set bylaws mandating the minimum temperatures rental units must be able to maintain, there are no similar rules for how hot a home is allowed to get.

Emily Rogers, director of operations for Victoria’s Together Against Poverty Society, says amending property bylaws to include a maximum temperature “seems like a very reasonable step.”

“I think in a time of climate crisis, and increasing extreme heat, it’s very reasonable to be thinking about maximum temperatures and ensuring that tenants aren’t susceptible to heat-related injury and potentially death,” she said.

During the summer 2021 heat dome, more than 600 people died as result of extreme temperatures that surpassed 40 C in parts of the province. A review by the BC Coroners Service found most were elderly and vulnerable people in buildings without air conditioning.

Temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s are expected for most of the coming week, leading provincial officials to warn again about the dangers of soaring temperatures.