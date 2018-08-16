Ash falling in the Okanagan

Ashes seen dropping on to cars and decks are being reported in the Okanagan this evening as the air quality will decrease overnight due to the wildfires burning in the province.
The north, central and south Okanagan are sitting at a moderate risk (six on the scale) on the air quality health index and forecasted to move to a high risk (eight on the scale) later this evening.
Mild irritation and discomfort are common symptoms during smoky conditions and usually disappear when the smoke clears. Stop or reduce activity levels if breathing becomes difficult and stay cool by drinking plenty of fluids.
Do you have photos or video of the ashes or of the sunset from tonight? Share them with us at okanagan@bpdigital.ca.
