Curtis Sagmoen seen while helping neighbours deal with floods in Salmon Arm. (Black Press)

Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Curtis Sagmoen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to Maple Ridge incident

A former Maple Ridge man facing an assault charge will begin trial May 9.

Curtis Sagmoen, 36, made appeared briefly in provincial court in Port Coquitlam Thursday by video.

He is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to a 2013 incident outside a Maple Ridge townhome.

Police have not said much on the incident, but witnesses have told The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News that a woman was attacked with a hammer late one night in January of 2013 outside the Kanaka Creek townhouse complex.

Two RCMP officers in plainclothes visited the area in December, asking to interview neighbours about the alleged hammer assault.

Over video conference, the bearded and orange-clad Sagmoen was told he will remain in custody in , where is facing unrelated charges stemming from an alleged incident in Salmon Arm.

In that case, he faces eight counts: disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; possession of a controlled substance; and mischief not in excess of $5,000.

Sagmoen’s lawyer, Lisa Helps, entered not guilty pleas on those charges.

Remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon were discovered on a farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents in Silver Creek, near Salmon Arm, last November.

