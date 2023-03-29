Area where the teen was allegedly attacked. (Google)

Assaults in Kelowna prompts more police patrols

According to the RCMP, there’s no indication the suspects are connected

Following two assaults that occurred in a six-day span near the McCurdy Road bus stop on Highway 97, the Kelowna RCMP are increasing patrols in the area for the time being.

On Friday, March 17, 21-year-old international student Gagandeep Singh was waiting at the bus stop when he was attacked by a group of people who ripped off Singh’s turban and dragged him by his hair. Just six days later, a 15-year-old was assaulted by a group of girls at the bus stop after leaving Energy Plex. One of the girls was arrested and will be facing charges.

In Singh’s case, a group was identified but no arrests have been made.

Both assaults happened around 10 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that the location of the two assaults is simply a coincidence and there is no indication that the reported suspects are connected. However, it’s known to police that people have been having bush parties in the area.

He also said when incidents like this happen, people should report them to the RCMP before posting on social media.

