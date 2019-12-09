Assessed value of Lower Mainland homes expected to decrease in 2020

Other areas of province may see modest increases over last year’s values

The assessed values of single family homes and condos in the Lower Mainland are expected to drop by up to 15 per cent next year, according to BC Assessment.

In a release on Dec. 9, the British Columbia Assessment Authority also predicted little to no change in the assessed values of commercial properties in B.C. in 2020, and modest increases over last year’s values in other markets across the province.

For example, the assessed values of commercial properties in Northern B.C. are projected to increase by up to 30 per cent and the assessed values of homes in the Kootenays are expected to increase by up to 15 per cent.

See the BC Assessment map below for all of the forecasted changes for 2020 property assessments.

All numbers are preliminary projections only and are subject to change. The final numbers will be released on January 2, 2020. (BC Assessment map)

READ MORE: Property values released by B.C. Assessment

“Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,” Assessor Tina Ireland said in the release. “For example, assessed values of homes in many areas of Metro Vancouver will see a softening in value, while other markets and areas of the province will see minimal change and even modest increases over last year’s values.”

READ MORE: 2017 BC Assessment values now available online

All B.C. property owners will receive their finalized annual property assessment notice in early January 2020. However, they are based on what was happening in the real estate market as of July 1.

“When properties similar to your property are sold around July 1, those sales prices are used to calculate your assessed value,” Ireland said. “Our job is to make sure your assessment is fair and accurate as compared to your neighbours.”

BC Assessment is providing notification letters during December to property owners whose assessments are changing significantly more than the average change.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two Okanagan residents convicted and fined for hunting out of season

Just Posted

Armstrong thrift store donates plenty to health care

Bargain Bin, run by Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary, donates $40,000 to VJH Foundation

Police search warrant valid in Sagmoen case: Supreme Court

Evidence expected to be presented in court

CMHA Vernon Crisis Chat celebrates six-month milestone

With more than 20,000 calls and interactions every year, CMHA seeks more volunteers for Interior

Man wanted by Vernon RCMP

Dustin Kenneth Veselic may be connected to the Kelowna area

Vernon Vipers survive collapse, edge Cents in shootout

Merritt rallies from 6-0 and 7-2 deficits to earn single BCHL point against Snakes

‘Kind of lacking:’ Injured Bronco wonders why Canada won’t fund spinal surgery

“I think if Canada can step in and advance this program”

Two Okanagan residents convicted and fined for hunting out of season

Both residents were convicted in a Kelowna provincial court

Book examines history of B.C. wine industry

Author Luke Whittall has studied the growth of the industry from the mid-19th century to today

Chilliwack family’s therapy dog injured in hit and run

Miniature pit bull Fifty’s owner is a single mother facing close to $10,000 in vet bills

Competitive Christmas decorating takes sarcastic turn in Princeton

It’s not uncommon for neighbours to good-naturely compete with one another when… Continue reading

Alleged Penticton shooter John Brittain waives preliminary trial

Brittain will return to court in January to schedule a trial date

B.C. government clarifies rototilling rules for Okanagan lakes

Okanagan Basin Water Board recently signed a five-year agreement for rototilling in Okanagan region

Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says

‘You have no way of knowing what’s in the bag’

No reports yet of Canadians affected by New Zealand volcano eruption, feds say

Missing and injured included tourists from the U.S., China, Australia, Britain and Malaysia

Most Read