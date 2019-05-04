A Cormorant helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft were circling an ‘area of interest’ near Kimberley on Saturday afternoon. (JRCC Twitter photo)

At least one killed in plane crash near Smithers

Distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

At least one person is dead after a plane crashed near Smithers.

According to Maritime Forces Pacific, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria received an emergency notification from a Cessna 182 airplane on Saturday at around 8:45 a.m.

A Cormorant helicopter and a Buffalo search and rescue fixed-wing aircraft out of CFB Comox were dispatched, and have found the crash site, about 50 nautical miles north of Smithers Landing.

RCMP are now in charge, and confirm fatalities, but do not say how many, or where the plane was going.

