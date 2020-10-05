ATM stolen from Vernon business

An RCMP officer stopping for gas discovered a Vernon business had been broken into and the ATM was missing.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, around 1:45 a.m., suspects entered the business in the 3300 block of 48th Avenue through the front doors and removed the automated teller machine from the premises, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said.

The suspects left the area in a dark-coloured Ford truck with stolen licence plates.

The truck is believed to be an F-350 with a unique decal in the rear window.

A vehicle stolen from a nearby business was recovered at the scene Sunday.

The ATM has yet to be recovered and police are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Const. Helgerson at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171 or contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477; nokscrimestoppers.com.

