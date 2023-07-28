Still image capture from a video on social media showing the beating of a youth in Campbell River by at least three other youths. Facebook

Still image capture from a video on social media showing the beating of a youth in Campbell River by at least three other youths. Facebook

Attack on boy sparks ire in Campbell River; police urge against vigilantism

Video of incident circulates on social media

WARNING: This story describes details that readers may find disturbing.

RCMP are investigating the beating of a 12-year-old boy by a group of youths in Campbell River, after a video of the disturbing incident started circulating on social media.

Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre said says it’s believed the incident happened Penfield/Hilchey area at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

The Mirror has chosen not to include the video, due to its graphic content. The footage shows three youths watching as one other jumps on the victim’s head, throws a bike on them and strikes them with a scooter. The victim can be seen holding his head in his arms as he lies on the ground and screams.

The attacker can then be heard telling the victim “if you f—-ing tell anyone I’m coming back to you” as they walk away, leaving him on the ground.

Since then, investigators have identified those involved, including the victim, who are all youths.

Tyre voiced concern about people taking vigilante action.

“We recognize that the imagery in the posted video has definitely created a strong response and reaction within the community, but are asking people to remove the video if they have posted it,” he said. “Unfortunately, the video has also elicited a response from people who are encouraging illegal vigilante action against the minors involved and it can have a negative effect on the investigation.”

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. real estate agent fined $20,000 after swigging milk at home showing
Next story
Mass water delivery system being set up to protect Shuswap properties near wildfire

Just Posted

A new flagpole has been installed on the grounds of city hall, the City of Vernon announced Friday, July 28, 2023. (City of Vernon photo)
New Vernon flagpole flies community colours

The City of Vernon has said no to a meeting with the District of Coldstream and RDNO electoral areas B and C over the trio’s offer of a grant-in-aid to the city for recreation services. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon declines meeting, grant from partners over recreation services

Vernon Search and Rescue is offering reminders to the public about backcountry safety after a search for a pair of campers ended on a positive note Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (VSAR photo)
Search for North Okanagan campers prompts backcountry safety reminders

The City of Prince Rupert issued a boil advisory July 20 at around 2 p.m. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Some Spallumcheen residents under boil water advisory