Attacked Armstrong dog succumbs to injuries

A two-year-old Bichon named Fynn was attacked in Armstrong on Monday. (Facebook)

The two-year-old Bichon attacked by a neighbour’s dog in Armstrong Monday has succumbed to his injuries and passed away this morning.

New X-rays of Fynn’s neck showed extensive damage to the throat, including several puncture holes and a torn trachea. This damage wasn’t spotted before due to swelling, his owner Liesa Herdman Smith said.

“We are absolutely shattered as yesterday evening everything was looking so positive,” she said.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to help the owner pay for the costs of vet care. In two days, more than half of the $4,000 goal was raised.

Only hours after Fynn was reported missing Monday, a neighbour brought him home. He was found in the snow, covered in blood and hypothermic.

“We rushed him to Armstrong Vet clinic where he was seen briefly, but due to the severity of his injuries, they put an IV in, wrapped him in warm blankets, gave him a shot of pain meds and rushed him to Fairfield Animal Hospital in Kelowna,” Smith said.

Fynn was in critical condition. He had two fractured vertebrae in his neck, deep bite marks and lacerations and a damaged trachea.

“These injuries are a result of being viciously shook,” Smith wrote.

In an update yesterday, Smith wrote the owner of the dog behind the attack has agreed to meet with her to discuss the incident.

“He said they may do a donation to the vet clinic where Fynn is being treated,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Dog fights for life after attack in Armstrong

READ MORE: SilverStar carves out fun February

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.