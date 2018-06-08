Attempted murder suspect, with ties throughout B.C., still at large

Police release images of tattoos associated with suspect Tyson Cole

Police have issued images of tattoos associated with attempted murder suspect Tyson Cole. Top tattoo can be found on his chest; right forearm (bottom, left), left forearm. (RCMP photos)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are again requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who may be in the Okanagan or surrounding areas.

Tyson Darryl Cole is wanted for attempted murder and other firearm related offences.

He is known to have connections throughout the Okanagan, Cariboo and Lower Mainland areas.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have made several attempts to locate Cole, however have been unsuccessful.

Cole is described as an African-American man, five-foot-eight, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police have now released pictures of Cole’s tattoos located on his left and right forearms and on his chest.

Cole is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to make contact with or apprehend this individual.

If you have any information about Cole, or where he might be, please contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.