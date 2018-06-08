Police have issued images of tattoos associated with attempted murder suspect Tyson Cole. Top tattoo can be found on his chest; right forearm (bottom, left), left forearm. (RCMP photos)

Attempted murder suspect, with ties throughout B.C., still at large

Police release images of tattoos associated with suspect Tyson Cole

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are again requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who may be in the Okanagan or surrounding areas.

Tyson Darryl Cole is wanted for attempted murder and other firearm related offences.

He is known to have connections throughout the Okanagan, Cariboo and Lower Mainland areas.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have made several attempts to locate Cole, however have been unsuccessful.

Cole is described as an African-American man, five-foot-eight, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police have now released pictures of Cole’s tattoos located on his left and right forearms and on his chest.

Cole is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to make contact with or apprehend this individual.

If you have any information about Cole, or where he might be, please contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Previous story
Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments
Next story
Kids plant more than 1,000 trees to replace those burned in 2017 wildfires

Just Posted

Attempted murder suspect, with ties throughout B.C., still at large

Police release images of tattoos associated with suspect Tyson Cole

Silverbacks, Mick part ways

B.C. Hockey League team searching for new president

Kal kicks off grad season

Coldstream students celebrate their graduation at the Kal Lake Lookout

Bail conditions added for Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu, 60, will appear next in Vernon Law Courts June 21

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Kids plant more than 1,000 trees to replace those burned in 2017 wildfires

A new generation for a new generation

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France

Okanagan swimsuits had a modest beginning

Women were fully clothed when they swam, according to a new exhibit at the Okanagan Heritage Museum

Ontario elects Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative party

The Liberals also veered sharply left in recent years, ushering in policies often championed by NDP

Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

The former Toronto Raptors GM was caught up in a Twitter storm when his wife used fake accounts to troll current players, staff

B.C. loggers struggle despite record lumber prices

Province gets recommendations to stabilize contractor business

Most Read