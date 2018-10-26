ATV, trailer stolen from Westside Road property in Vernon

A 2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat Trail Limited and a silver utility trailer were stolen from a Westside Road property sometime between Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. (RCMP photos)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are seeking information into the theft of a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility trailer from a property located on Westside Rd.

On Monday, Oct. 22, RCMP received a theft report where a side-by-side ATV and utility trailer were taken from a property located in the 12500 block of Westside Road. The theft occurred between the hours of 9 p.m. on Oct. 21, and 6 a.m., Oct. 22.

RELATED: RCMP arrest suspected thief in Vernon

“Investigators have learned that the trailer was locked at the time of the theft, making it difficult to tow the trailer away, ” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The RCMP are looking for any witnesses that may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time of the theft.”

RELATED: Vernon RCMP find break-in suspect hiding on premises

Police are looking for a 2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat Trail Limited EPS all-terrain vehicle and a silver utility trailer, totalling approximately $19,800.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.