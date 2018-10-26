A 2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat Trail Limited and a silver utility trailer were stolen from a Westside Road property sometime between Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. (RCMP photos)

ATV, trailer stolen from Westside Road property in Vernon

Incident happened between 9 p.m. Oct. 21 and 6 a.m. Oct 22

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are seeking information into the theft of a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility trailer from a property located on Westside Rd.

On Monday, Oct. 22, RCMP received a theft report where a side-by-side ATV and utility trailer were taken from a property located in the 12500 block of Westside Road. The theft occurred between the hours of 9 p.m. on Oct. 21, and 6 a.m., Oct. 22.

RCMP arrest suspected thief in Vernon

“Investigators have learned that the trailer was locked at the time of the theft, making it difficult to tow the trailer away, ” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The RCMP are looking for any witnesses that may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time of the theft.”

Vernon RCMP find break-in suspect hiding on premises

Police are looking for a 2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat Trail Limited EPS all-terrain vehicle and a silver utility trailer, totalling approximately $19,800.


