August orders open for North Okanagan Good Food Box

The Good Food Box of the North Okanagan is accepting orders by Wednesday, Aug. 8 for the Aug. 16 distribution day.

“This is a once a month program that supports everyone having access to healthy fruits and vegetables,” Diane Fleming, program coordinator, said in a release.

Through the program, people prepay $17 for a large box suitable for a family or people to share, $10 for a small box suitable for one person or $20 for a sustaining box, a large box with $3 donated to sustain the program.

Related: North Okanagan Good Food Box program back

Related: North Okanagan Good Food Box gets financial boost

A delivery service is available in Vernon area for people with limited mobility for $3 a box.

The program is available in Vernon, Lumby, Westside, Cherryville, Armstrong and Falkland. Visit the website www.goodfoodbox.net for more information on the many locations to purchase the box, the distribution centres and times.

E-transfers are now available through goodfoodboxok@gmail.com. Please check the website for the information needed to order boxes by e-transfer as specific steps must be made in order for the program to accept e-transfers.

August’s box last year contained five pounds of potatoes, two pounds of onions, two pounds of carrots, one pound of green beans, one pound of tomatoes, four cobs corn, one-and-a-half pounds peaches and one cantaloupe. A newsletter is available by email. Please bring your own bags.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.