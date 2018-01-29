Australia Day was celebrated Saturday at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Aussie Day a hit at SilverStar

Hundreds of swimwear-clad visitors take to the slopes to honour Australia Day

Hundreds of half-naked Australians celebrated their national day by heading out onto Canadian slopes in nothing but their swimwear.

The annual Australia Day event at SilverStar Mountain Resort Saturday saw many visiting Aussies and their Canadian “mates” bravely riding down the snow carrying Australian flags, inflatable kangaroos and some with nothing at all.

With more than 338,000 Australians visiting British Columbia annually, there is no secret that the Commonwealth partners are fans of the area. SilverStar Mountain is most popular at this time of the year with its Australian visitors, escaping the heat during their summer holidays.

Mountain employee Kristie Buckley has been living in Canada for six years and recently received her Canadian residency.

“You wouldn’t want to live or work anywhere else in the world than here in the Okanagan,” said Buckley. “All my friends who have visited me keep coming back.”

SilverStar Mountain Resort is welcoming its most number of visitors in recent years with extremely good weather conditions and a surplus of snow.

The alpine base is more than two metres, and the resort is expecting more local and international visitors to the area.

Photos and video courtesy of SilverStar Mountain Resort

 

