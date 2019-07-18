Auto theft numbers decline in Princeton; thefts from vehicles on the increase

Policing statistics show changing trends in rural community

The number of vehicle thefts in Princeton has been on the decline this year, but thefts from vehicles are significantly higher than they were during the same time last year.

Policing statistics from January to July, compiled by the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment of the RCMP showed there were two reports of auto thefts in Princeton in the second quarter of this year, down from five during the same period in 2019.

In the first two quarters of this year, there have been four auto thefts reported, down from six in the same period a year ago.

At the same time, the number of thefts from vehicles in Princeton has shown a marked increase this year, with 14 cases reported in the first half of this year.

In the first six months of 2018, six thefts from vehicles had been reported.

