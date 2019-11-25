Vernon Fire Rescue Services invites the community to join the City of Vernon in celebrating two new fire trucks being put into service at the hall Saturday. (VFRS photo)

Auxiliary firefighters wanted in Vernon

Ever consider volunteering for the fire department?

Auxiliary firefighters are wanted for the Vernon Fire and Rescue Services and residents of Predator Ridge are encouraged to apply.

VFRS deputy Chief Dwight Seymour said reaching out for new auxiliary firefighters is something the department does each year to maintain numbers at around 30 members.

“Right now we’re at 27,” he said.

“We have guys retiring or moving on to other cities or just deciding they don’t have time,” Seymour said. “Usually we end up having three to five (auxiliary firefighters) we bring on each year.”

Those interested in applying will be trained accordingly and prepared for responding to calls. Seymour said those with NFPA 1001 certification are preferred as that turnaround time to active service is shorter. But for those with no certification, fear not, regional training courses are held in the spring for successful applicants.

“We’ve had auxiliary firefighters come to us with no training at all, but they have an interest in becoming a firefighter as a career or just at a volunteer capacity,” Seymour said.

The right candidates for the up to five positions will be physically fit to meet the demands of the job, mechanically inclined “is always an asset” and “want to give to their community,” Seymour said.

Seymour said applicants should remember that this role requires a time commitment — both in training and when actively serving the community to respond to incidents. Plus, there are different community events the fire department is always involved in.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to provide a Police Information Check, medical release form and undergo a fitness evaluation to qualify for the role.

Applicants can apply online at vernon.ca.

