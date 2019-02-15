(Photo by Ben Nearingburg)

Avalanche control planned tomorrow on Highway 1

The highway will be closed in the morning east of Revelstoke

There is planned avalanche control planned tomorrow east of Revelstoke on Highway 1. It will be between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Back Rd for 18.7 km. It will start at 5:00 a.m and will last until 7:00 a.m. Check DriveBC for updates.

