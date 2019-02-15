Avalanche control planned tomorrow on Highway 1

There is planned avalanche control planned tomorrow east of Revelstoke on Highway 1. It will be between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Back Rd for 18.7 km. It will start at 5:00 a.m and will last until 7:00 a.m. Check DriveBC for updates.
The highway will be closed in the morning east of Revelstoke
Costs of road work so far estimated at between $300,000 and $350,000
Five people suspected of being involved in a dial a dope operation arrested
Up to 5 cm of the white stuff could fall across the Okanagan - Shuswap on Friday
Mountain celebrates Emergency Service providers Saturday with fundraiser for firefighters
The pilot project is underway with a goal of improving effectiveness and reducing overtime.
DJ, drinks and food at Art After Dark Feb. 23
The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students
Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph
Surrey RCMP believe Cloverdale pellet gun incidents are ‘linked’
Oliver firefighters found out who the call was for when they arrived on the scene
A 21-year-old man is facing charges; the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries
A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…
Maple Ridge 85-year-old made visits to New West for 12 years
Museum and Archives new pop-up exhibit celebrates historic love
A Keremeos resident hit black ice while taking Highway 33 to avoid the Summerland rockslide
Utility says comparison looks off due flat rate on tax, low cost of gas