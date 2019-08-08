(Pixabay)

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

A report from the country’s telecommunications regulator found the average Canadian is paying a lot less in cellphone bills these days.

In a Thursday report, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said that plans with more than five gigabytes of data dropped by 35 per cent in 2018, down from $78 in 2016 to $51 in 2018.

The cost of plans less than five gigabytes also dipped by 28 per cent.

Those who still have cable are also paying less as prices for average television packages as prices dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years.

In total, the average monthly cost for wireless, Internet, television and home phone services, combined, dropped by 11 per cent.

