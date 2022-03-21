Average Lake Country homeowner paying $111 more in taxes

Lake Country is sticking with a 5.88 per cent tax hike for 2022.
Based on the average home in the district, valued at $993,000, homeowners will be handing over approximately $111 more.
Council adopted the 2022-2026 financial plan bylaw March 15, which includes this year’s budget.
A 6.12 per cent increase was originally being considered, but council decided to hold off on hiring a new deputy fire chief to mid-year.
