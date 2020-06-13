Avoid creeks and banks during stormy weather: City of Vernon

City crews are working to keep creeks flowing and checking for hazards at 55 local sites

The City of Vernon is urging caution around all creeks and creek banks as water levels fluctuate from recent rain storms and spring melt.

As of 8 a.m. Friday the city says pedestrians and cyclists can access Polson Park, but people are asked to stay off the turf and away from all water for safety reasons.

Polson Park remains closed to vehicles until further notice.

“If the level of Vernon Creek rises again, Polson Park may be closed to all users,” the city said Friday, June 12.

The situation could get worse over the next few days. On Friday morning Environment Canada issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch, and heavy rainfall could cause more surges in local creeks.

Creek banks may experience erosion as water levels rise, and city crews have been working to keep them flowing.

The city said crews are actively monitoring roughly 55 sites throughout the city, assessing them for hazards and clearing them of debris.

“On top of the work to minimize the potential impacts of flooding through our community, crews are also assessing City-owned properties affected by storm-water seepage and taking all necessary steps to curtail any potential damage,” the city said.

Residents who experience flooding on their private property are advised to contact a private restoration company.

“Flood protection for homes and private property is an owner’s responsibility. This responsibility includes having the necessary equipment ready to protect their homes and sandbagging if necessary.”

Sandbags can be accessed at two locations:

Behind City Yards off Pleasant Valley Road (1900 – 48 Avenue)

Kin Racetrack parking lot (3445 – 43 Avenue)

Residents are asked to maintain physical distancing at sandbag stations.

To report flooding or creek blockage, call the city’s Operations Services at 250-549-6757 during the day, or 250-542-5361 during evenings and weekends.

More information from the city on flooding can be found here.

