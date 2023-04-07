Eva Hartmann with the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society treating a beaver from Kelowna. (Interior Wildlife/Eva Hartmann)

Eva Hartmann with the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society treating a beaver from Kelowna. (Interior Wildlife/Eva Hartmann)

Award-winning films to be played at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre for charity

The 2022 fundraiser raised over $6,700

  • Apr. 7, 2023 5:00 a.m.
  • News

Support the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society today (April 7) at the Wild About Spring Film Festival.

At Creekside Theatre in Lake Country, there will be a silent auction and a line-up of films to fundraise for the society.

The silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m. with a grand prize of WestJet return flights for two.

The three award-winning films to be showcased are ‘Part of the Pack’ on wolf co-existence in B.C., ‘Community for the wild’ from a research project at UBCO on mule-deer, and ‘Wild City – Calgary’s wildlife rehab’.

Last year Wild About Spring raised $6,737.

Interior Wildlife was launched in 2020 and provides care and rehabilitation for wildlife in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Downtown Kelowna resident beaver treated for tail infection, given snacks after procedure

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Animal SheltersfundraiserLake CountryWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan College nursing students speak out against program transfer to UBCO

Just Posted

Students at A.L. Fortune Secondary School in Enderby planted 75 trees in honour of Earth Day on April 22, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
North Okanagan-Shuswap students to plant 7,600 trees for Earth Day

Doja was underweight because of the blockage. (OHS)
Okanagan Humane Society helps puppy on verge of death after swallowing toy

A herd of elk was caught on camera near Enderby and shared to Facebook Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Paige Louise Beauvais/Facebook)
‘Beautiful’ herd of elk spotted near Enderby

There’s lots going on for Easter in Enderby this year. The city’s Easter celebration will be held at Barnes Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2023. (File photo)
Jam-packed day of fun for Easter Sunday in Enderby

Pop-up banner image