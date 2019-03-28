Dave Wallace with Askews Foods accepts the award for Revitalization & Innovation, tied with One Stop Automotive, in the 2018 Armstrong Spallumcheen Community Excellence Awards. (Photography by M.)

Awards recognize best Armstrong-Spallumcheen has to offer

Application deadline is April 7

It’s about celebrating the best of the Armstrong Spallumcheen community.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce welcomes members and guests Saturday, April 27 as they present Game Show Mania – an evening of networking, presentations, entertainment, and refreshments at Centennial Theatre.

“An event like this cannot happen without support, or without nominees” said Peter Rotzetter, President of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

Read more: Chamber community excellence finalists announced

“We are also excited to announce that nominations are now open. Sponsors for each of the 10 categories will be on hand to present the unique awards created by Final Touch.”

Beach Radio is the evening’s platinum sponsor. The 2019 categories and sponsors are:

  • Rising Star Award Sponsor: Tekamar Mortgages Ltd.
  • Micro Business of the Year Award Sponsor: VantageOne Credit Union
  • Small Business of the Year Award Sponsor: Blackwell Building Movers
  • Mid-Size Business of the Year Award Sponsor: Community Futures North Okanagan
  • Corporate Business of the Year Award Sponsor: Hub International Barton Insurance
  • Employee of the Year Award Sponsor: Shepherd’s Home Hardware
  • Revitalization & Innovation Award Sponsor: Okanagan Restoration Services Ltd.
  • Hospitality & Tourism Award Sponsor: Township of Spallumcheen
  • Organization of the Year Award Sponsor: Hytec – A Division of Kohler
  • Volunteer of the Year Award Sponsor: City of Armstrong

“This event celebrates the best of our community,” added Sean Newton, first vice president. “There are so many deserving businesses. Chamber member or not, all businesses within Armstrong Spallumcheen are eligible to be nominated.”

Newton, along with Phil Hughes and Brian Martin will be co-hosting the awards show which will encourage audience participation and as usual, some impromptu moments to keep you laughing.

After the show, ticket holders will enjoy the ‘Business Feud’ featuring teams facing off to answer questions while vying for the top prize. There are still spots available.

Nomination forms are available through the Chamber of Commerce office, online at aschamber.com and on Facebook at aschamber. The deadline for nominations is April 7.

There are still a few opportunities for sponsorship of this event. For more information on sponsorship or the event email manager@aschamber.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspect breaks 18 car windows in North Vancouver in one night
Next story
Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Just Posted

UPDATE: Grass fire near Vernon ‘well under control’

Fire near L&A, McLennan Road was estimated to be 100 metres by 100 metres in size

Awards recognize best Armstrong-Spallumcheen has to offer

Application deadline is April 7

Community champions lauded for work with Syrian refugees in Vernon

“We are helping human beings in total distress.”

Future business leaders find their stride at Okanagan College

Project has already fed more than 400 kids in Vernon

Vernon Dust Advisory continued

Thursday marks day two of Vernon’s most recent advisory.

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

South Okanagan family receives ‘Elite’ photo of their grandmother

After 80 years, a photo in a Penticton restaurant finds its way home

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Most Read