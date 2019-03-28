Awards recognize best Armstrong-Spallumcheen has to offer

Dave Wallace with Askews Foods accepts the award for Revitalization & Innovation, tied with One Stop Automotive, in the 2018 Armstrong Spallumcheen Community Excellence Awards. (Photography by M.)

It’s about celebrating the best of the Armstrong Spallumcheen community.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce welcomes members and guests Saturday, April 27 as they present Game Show Mania – an evening of networking, presentations, entertainment, and refreshments at Centennial Theatre.

“An event like this cannot happen without support, or without nominees” said Peter Rotzetter, President of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

“We are also excited to announce that nominations are now open. Sponsors for each of the 10 categories will be on hand to present the unique awards created by Final Touch.”

Beach Radio is the evening’s platinum sponsor. The 2019 categories and sponsors are:

Rising Star Award Sponsor: Tekamar Mortgages Ltd.

Micro Business of the Year Award Sponsor: VantageOne Credit Union

Small Business of the Year Award Sponsor: Blackwell Building Movers

Mid-Size Business of the Year Award Sponsor: Community Futures North Okanagan

Corporate Business of the Year Award Sponsor: Hub International Barton Insurance

Employee of the Year Award Sponsor: Shepherd’s Home Hardware

Revitalization & Innovation Award Sponsor: Okanagan Restoration Services Ltd.

Hospitality & Tourism Award Sponsor: Township of Spallumcheen

Organization of the Year Award Sponsor: Hytec – A Division of Kohler

Volunteer of the Year Award Sponsor: City of Armstrong

“This event celebrates the best of our community,” added Sean Newton, first vice president. “There are so many deserving businesses. Chamber member or not, all businesses within Armstrong Spallumcheen are eligible to be nominated.”

Newton, along with Phil Hughes and Brian Martin will be co-hosting the awards show which will encourage audience participation and as usual, some impromptu moments to keep you laughing.

After the show, ticket holders will enjoy the ‘Business Feud’ featuring teams facing off to answer questions while vying for the top prize. There are still spots available.

Nomination forms are available through the Chamber of Commerce office, online at aschamber.com and on Facebook at aschamber. The deadline for nominations is April 7.

There are still a few opportunities for sponsorship of this event. For more information on sponsorship or the event email manager@aschamber.com.

