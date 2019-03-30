AWARD WINNER Brian Callow of What The Fungus was named Business Person of the Year at the 81st annual Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards. The awards were presented on Saturday evening. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Awards recognize Summerland businesses and individuals

81st annual Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards presented

Outstanding businesses individuals and organizations were recognized at the 81st annual Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards on Saturday evening.

There were 85 nominees in 12 categories at this year’s awards ceremony, held at Centre Stage Theatre.

More than 200 people attended the event. Alysha Williams and Kyle Stewart of 97.1 Sun FM were the MCs for the evening.

“The nominees were interviewed as part of the judging process leading up to the recipients being selected,” said David Hull, executive director of the chamber. “We changed the selection process this year to one that was a fair, transparent, and balanced as opposed to an online voting popularity contest.”

BUSINESS AWARDS

Hospitality and Tourism Excellence: Kettle Valley Steam Railway

Accredited Professional Services Excellence: Avery Law Office

Manufacturing and Production Excellence: Range Rider

Customer Service Excellence: Summerland Library

Business to Business Excellence: Maple Roch Pure Maple Syrup

Agriculture and Agri-Business Excellence: Saxon Estate Winery

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Amanda Frankham, Summerland School of Dance

Non Profit Organization of the Year: Summerland Healthcare Auxiliary

Retailer of the Year: Carl’s Flower Company

New Business of the Year: Purple Hemp Co.

Business Person of the Year: Brian Callow, What The Fungus

Business of the Year: Swiss Solar Tech

COMMUNITY AWARDS

Arts and Culture Award: Dorthea Atwater and Peter Hay

Youth Leadership Award: Tiana Ferlizza

Citizen of the Year: Sheila White

