People listen to Pacheedaht elder Bill Jones in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

People listen to Pacheedaht elder Bill Jones in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. Appeal Court extends injunction against protests at Fairy Creek until September

An earlier B.C. Supreme Court decision denied the company’s application for an extension

British Columbia’s Court of Appeal has overturned a lower-court ruling and extended an injunction against old-growth logging protests until September on Vancouver Island.

A panel of three judges granted the appeal by forestry company Teal Cedar Products Ltd. of an earlier B.C. Supreme Court decision that denied the company’s application to extend the injunction by one year.

More than 1,100 people have been arrested at protests in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew.

Justice Douglas Thompson of the B.C. Supreme Court refused to extend the injunction last September, saying police enforcement led to serious infringements of civil liberties including freedom of the press.

But Teal Cedar appealed the decision, arguing the company has the right to defend its economic interests while facing an organized protest campaign that disrupts its legal right to harvest timber in the area.

A temporary injunction preventing protests against logging activities in the area has been in place since September.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. Supreme Court denies application to extend Fairy Creek injunction

RELATED: Police enforcement at Fairy Creek Watershed cost Canadians more than $10 million

Fairy Creek watershedforestry

Previous story
Boosters work against Omicron, B.C. kids’ second doses urged
Next story
Arrest after sledgehammer and knife attack on Village of Keremeos staff

Just Posted

A man identified as Dakota Samoleski was shot and killed in a Spallumcheen shooting Sept. 20, 2021. Jevon Daniel Smith, 46, is charged with second-degree murder and is set to return to court Oct. 4. (GoFundMe)
Preliminary inquiry set for Spallumcheen shooting

BC Transit is rolling out a new electronic fare gathering system, and buses in Vernon, Kelowna and the North and South Okanagan Connectors are included in the program. (Black Press file photo)
BC Transit stepping on board with electronic fare collection

Colton Dach has two assists in the win over Victoria on Tuesday night (Photo credit - Steve Dunsmoor)
Rockets win 7th straight game against Victoria, 4-3 in the shootout

Reagan Milburn (left), Luke Buss and the Vernon Vipers have won four BCHL games in a row, the latest a 4-3 shootout victory Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Merritt. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers solve Centennials in shootout