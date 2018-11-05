B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

British Columbia’s attorney general says new rules to fight money laundering at provincial casinos will apply universally.

David Eby says he can’t comment on private issues that occur in casinos, but stresses there are no exceptions to rules requiring gamblers to disclose sources of cash deposits of more than $10,000.

RELATED: Drake alleges racial profiling at B.C. casino

Canadian superstar singer Drake posted on his Instagram over the weekend that he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino while he was in the city for two concerts.

Drake’s post says he believes he was following the rules and raises concerns about racial profiling at the casino.

Parq Vancouver says in statements it stands against racism of any kind and always follows provincial rules.

Eby didn’t name Drake during his comments, but says new rules to verify sources of cash at casinos have sharply cut suspicious gambling transactions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.