(Alper Çuğun/Flickr)

B.C.-based CEO charged with conspiring to sell unhackable phones to criminals

Vincent Ramos of Richmond, was arrested last week in Seattle in years-long undercover operation

The United States has arrested the chief executive of Phantom Secure, a Canadian privacy and security firm, alleging the Vancouver-area resident has conspired to provide drug traffickers with modified BlackBerry smartphones to evade law enforcement.

Vincent Ramos of Richmond, was arrested last week in Seattle, Wash., and faces criminal charges filed with a U.S. district court in San Diego, Calif. Those records are sealed.

The U.S. Justice Department announced the charges Thursday following a years-long undercover operation that included several American, Australian and Canadian agencies including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Authorities continue to seek four other suspects from various countries.

They allege that Phantom Secure advertised its products as impervious to decryption and guaranteed that evidence on a device could be destroyed remotely if it was compromised.

The Canadian Press hasn’t been able to contact Ramos or his lawyer for comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Carli’s Cultural Connections: Ukrainian dance in Kelowna
Next story
Brett Kissel takes a dip in Okanagan Lake for charity

Just Posted

Vernon Toyota jumpstarts youth soccer programs

Six-year, $90,000 sponsorship deal at indoor centre

Vernon dust advisory back on

Advisory removed earlier in the week back on due to changing weather conditions

Bylaw employees not exempt from watchful eye of colleagues

City of Vernon bylaw vehicle receives parking ‘ticket’

Okanagan – Shuswap weekend weather

Plan your weekend better with a weather update from Black Press media

Village launches beetle salvage harvesting program

Fix bark beetle-ravaged trees felled this week to be harvested between July and October

Brett Kissel takes a dip in Okanagan Lake for charity

Brett Kissel went for a dip in Okanagan Lake while in Penticton to raise money for Her International

District chess champs hail from Coldstream and Vernon

No ‘knightmares’ for these chess champs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on high-speed rail to U.S.

B.C. to contribute $300,000 to a million-dollar business study on the proposed project

B.C.-based CEO charged with conspiring to sell unhackable phones to criminals

Vincent Ramos of Richmond, was arrested last week in Seattle in years-long undercover operation

Okanagan water board hosts free movie night

Screening of A River Film documentary one of local Canada Water Week events

SENS seeking volunteers for Pollinator Path

Can you imagine a safe super highway for bees, birds, butterflies and other pollinators?

B.C. Flood and Wildfire Review forum set for Kelowna

Public asked to give input at March 21 forum, 2 to 8 p.m., at Coast Capri Hotel

Oliver holds onto Wine Capital of Canada designation

It might be hard to swallow for other communities but Oliver remains Wine Capital of Canada

Most Read