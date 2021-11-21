A sign noting a limit of 30 litres of gas for non-essential vehicles is shown at a gas station in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sign noting a limit of 30 litres of gas for non-essential vehicles is shown at a gas station in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. border town residents can go to U.S. for essential supplies, return without PRC test

Essential reasons include necessary gas, food, not vacations, minister says

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Sunday (Nov. 21) that British Columbians from border communities can go to the U.S. for essential reasons and return without a PCR test.

Blair said that essential reasons include gas and food, due to gas rationing implemented by the B.C. government. Some gas stations have seen lineups around the block while others have run out, leading the province to implement a limit of 30 litres per visit.

Some highways in B.C., such as the Coquihalla and Hwy. 8, remain shut due to landslides and washouts while others such as sections of Hwy. 1, 3, 7 and 99 remain open to essential traffic only.

Blair said that the Canada Border Services Agency has been working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection but that British Columbians going down south for essential reasons will still require a passport or other travel documents.

He said that visiting family, checking on U.S. properties or a vacation are not essential reasons.

READ MORE: Travellers stuck from returning home can cross U.S. border without PCR COVID test

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Fundraiser set up for B.C. toddler who lost parents in Hwy. 99 mudslide
Next story
Feds waiving normal EI rules for British Columbians left jobless by extreme flooding

Just Posted

Actors Harry Lennix (left) and Laura Vandervoort share a scene outside Vernon’s The Roxy Cafe in the Hallmark Christmas movie A Christmas Together With You, shot in Vernon in the summer which made its debut on the Hallmark channel Saturday, Nov. 20. (Twitter photo)
Vernon, Vernonites sparkle in Hallmark flick

Vernon Panthers defenders Cole Budgen (4), Cisko Hove (88) and Jace Collard (77) team up to stop a Westsyde Blue Wave ball carrier during Vernon’s 38-14 Interior AA Junior Varsity Football League win Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Darren Hove photo)
Vernon Panthers roll to Interior Junior AA title

Vernon Panthers quarterback Jake Farrell keeps his eyes focused downfield looking for a receiver despite being chased by Duchess Park Condors defenders Niall Caffrey (27), Reese Wuthrich (22) and Matyas Mocilac during Vernon’s 31-7 B.C. AA High School Senior Varsity Football playoff victory Saturday, Nov. 20, in Prince George. (Darren Hove Photo)
Vernon Panthers prevail in Prince George

The Shuswap Watershed Council is inviting applications for grants to promoting nutrient management on farms near creeks and rivers. (Victoria Haack/Shuswap Watershed Council)
Funding available for water quality improvement projects in the Shuswap