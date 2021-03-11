B.C. boy, mom trekking 115 kilometres to bring solar power to Sunshine Coast SPCA shelter

The 115-kilometre trek is estimated to take four days and will involved a ferry ride

Megan Kelso and Cody, 10, are planning to walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for solar panels on the roof of the Sechelt SPCA animal shelter. (Megan Kelso)

A B.C. boy and his mom are getting ready for a very long walk for a very good cause this Sunday (March 14).

Cody, 10, and mom Megan Kelso will set off on a walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for a new solar panel roof at the at the BC SPCA Sunshine Coast Community Animal Centre in Sechelt.

“From a young age Cody has been actively involved in local charity events to help raise money for various organizations,” said Kelso. “However, this year we wanted to think bigger.”

Kelso said that the Sechelt shelter’s location on Solar Road made it a no-brainer to put solar panels on the roof.

The 115-kilometre trek is estimated to take four days and will involved a ferry ride. Kelso and Cody hope to raise $20,000 for the Sunshine Coast SPCA and $10,000 for the British Columbia Sustainable Energy Association’s “Cool It” program for kids.

“If we don’t take care of the earth now, we won’t have an earth to live on,” said Cody. “I love animals because they are all cute.”

For her part, Kelso, a pet guardian to rescue animals from the BC SPCA, said she loves “the joy an animal brings to us and the love they share with us all unconditionally.”

Cody and his mom aren’t the only animal lover excited for this adventure.

“We’re very excited about the walk and we’re very appreciative,” said Marika Donnelly, manager of the BC SPCA Sunshine Coast location. “We’re also equally excited that Cody and his mom are the ones to spearhead the fundraising. It’s pretty amazing to see such passion for animals and the planet from such a young man.”

To learn more about Cody and Kelso and to help them raise funds, visit https://climbforcc.org.

READ MORE: Is it safe to give your dog some peanut butter? Not always, BC SPCA warns

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BCSPCASPCA