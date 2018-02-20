Last year’s record wildfire season disrupted wild animal life and damaged communities. (Black Press files)

B.C. BUDGET: More for wildfire recovery, campsites

NDP government to hire 20 more Conservation Officers this year

The B.C. government is adding $72 million to its budget for wildfire recovery and fire prevention after the record forest fire season of 2017.

With wild animals affected by fire and resource roads throughout the Interior, Finance Minister Carole James’ budget also includes $9 million to hire 20 more Conservation Officers and increase programs to reduce human-wildlife conflict.

An additional $14 million over three years goes toward improved wildlife management and habitat protection.

Another $5 million is budgeted to the BC Parks budget to provide 1,900 new campsites.

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership
B.C. BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

