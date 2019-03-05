Onyx the cat had his leg amputated after being shot with a pellet gun in Nanoose Bay. (BC SPCA photo)

B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident

  • Mar. 5, 2019 3:30 p.m.
  • News

The BC SPCA’s Parksville-Qualicum Beach & District Branch is seeking the public’s assistance with medical costs for a two-year-old tabby cat named Onyx, who was shot by a pellet gun last week in Nanoose Bay.

His owners brought him to a veterinary clinic, but were forced to surrender him due to the cost of the surgery, estimated at just more than $1,800.

Onyx had a pellet and shrapnel lodged in his leg, according to branch manager Nadine Durante. His injuries were severe and he required a leg amputation.

“He’s a very sweet cat,” said Durante, who said he will spend several weeks in foster care before being adopted out into a new home.

READ MORE: Animals scared but unharmed after break-in at Parksville SPCA branch

Duranted noted it is “very concerning” that someone is using a pellet gun on animals.

Anyone with information regarding this or other animal cruelty incidents can call 1-855-622-7722. If anyone wishes to help Onyx and other animals in need at the Parksville-Qualicum Beach SPCA, please visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or visit the branch at 1565 Alberni Highway, Parksville (250-248-3811).

The BC SPCA is a non-profit organization funded primarily by public donations.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Summerland building destroyed by fire
Next story
Teen killed in Winnipeg home invasion

Just Posted

Jail time for woman who stole from Central Okanagan Hospice Association

A woman accused of stealing from the hospice association sentenced.

Update: Trial underway for Armstrong man facing sexual assault charges to continue Wednesday

Convicted in 2015, the Armstrong accused successfully appealed; new trial started Tuesday in Vernon

Get healthy this March during nutrition month

Join Interior Health celebrate healthy eating habits for ‘March Nutrition Month’

Civic Award and Community Awards finalists revealed in Okanagan

The 44th annual awards will recognize volunteers, artists, athletes and business leaders in the Okanagan

Downtown Vernon events draw crowds

More than 60,000 people took in 25+ events in the streets of downtown Vernon in 2018

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

Therapy dog retires from B.C. university

Mac and his handler pioneered using dogs for therapy in a university setting 13 years ago

Kamloops 7-Eleven robbed at knife point

Kamloops RCMP are looking for publics help locating suspect

B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident

Okanagan Valley referenced as “exciting place to travel to drink wine”

The list, compiled by Matador Network, features seven wine regions to visit in 2019

Great Okanagan Beer Festival announces music line up

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines will take the stage for the main event

Travel-related measles case confirmed in Toronto

Others may have been exposed when a family travelled through Pearson International Airport

Most Read