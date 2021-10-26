B.C. COVID-19 cases dip to 457 Tuesday, two more deaths

Technician tests personal protective equipment material at a lab at Vancouver General Hospital, the only accredited testing facility in Western Canada. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. public health teams confirmed 457 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, continuing a slow decline in new daily infections as hospital admissions climbed again.

There are 390 people in hospital with active coronavirus infections as of Oct. 26, up 24 since Monday, 155 of them in intensive care, up by six. Two additional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 2,131 since the pandemic began.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

BC legislatureCoronavirus