FILE - Commuters wear face masks and social distance. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

FILE - Commuters wear face masks and social distance. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations climb for the first time since February

The province recorded four more people in hospital with the virus on Wednesday, March 23

After weeks of declining cases, B.C.’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen slightly.

On Wednesday (March 23), the province reported 258 people in hospital with the virus, 49 of whom are in intensive care. That’s an increase of four people in the last 24 hours and one more patient in ICU. This is the first time since Feb. 7 that B.C. has reported an increase in hospitalizations.

Not all people in hospital with COVID-19 are there because of complications with the virus, however, hospitalizations are a lagging indicator of COVID-19 infections more broadly.

B.C. also reported 269 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, bringing the total number of British Columbians who have died since the pandemic began to 2,975 out of 354,603 recorded cases.

Outbreaks at Hillside Village long-term care residence, The Heights at Mt. View, Yucalta Lodge, Selkirk Seniors Village and Surrey Memorial Hospital remain ongoing.

The province has expanded access to COVID-19 rapid tests to all British Columbians aged 18 and up. Individuals can access test kits through their local pharmacy by displaying their personal health number.

Tests should not be picked up while people are symptomatic to prevent spreading the virus. The province recommends using the tests when symptomatic to get the most reliable results.

READ MORE: Everyone 18+ in B.C. can now access free rapid tests

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Man bursts into B.C. family home, fights with father of young children before arrest
Next story
Vanderhoof moves to install surveillance cameras at rainbow crosswalk

Just Posted

The District of Coldstream’s spring garden waste and leaf drop-off program will begin on Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Pixabay photo)
Spring garden waste drop-off program returning in Coldstream

The new child care centre at the south end of the Vernon Recreation Complex is nearing completion and expected to be open in September. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
New Vernon childcare centres on budget, schedule

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu (second from right) had a recent chance to give rural MLA colleagues Roly Russell (from left), Brittny Anderson, and Katrina Conroe a tour of the Vernon Public Art Gallery. The Regional District of North Okanagan has come up with a new financial plan for a Greater Vernon Cultural Centre. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Approval sought for smaller, cheaper Greater Vernon cultural centre

Vernon’s Jenna Fletcher (right) and the UBC Thunderbirds begin their quest for a Canadian U-Sports Women’s Hockey championship Thursday, March 24, in Charlottetown. (Rich Lam - UBC Athletics Photo)
North Okanagan, Lake Country athletes seek university sports titles