Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. COVID-19 infections creeping up, 706 more Thursday

4 more deaths for 11 in past two days, 291 in hospital

B.C.’s COVID-19 fourth wave continues to climb, with 706 new infections confirmed in the 24 hours up to Thursday, and four additional deaths as hospital admissions creep up.

There are 291 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of Sept. 16, up three since Wednesday, and 134 in intensive care, down by three. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the past two days.

There has been one additional outbreak in senior care, at Menno Terrace East in Abbotsford, and two have been declared over, at Nicola Meadows in Merritt and Rose Woods Village assisted living in Trail. That leaves 23 active outbreaks in long-term care and acute-care areas of Kootenay Boundary, Chilliwack General and Fort St. John hospitals.

As of Sept. 16, 2021, 86.3% (3,998,779) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 78.8% (3,652,033) received their second dose. From Sept. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.1% of cases and from Sept. 1-14 they accounted for 86.4% of hospitalizations. After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 35.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: Infected People’s Party candidate treats himself with vitamins

RELATED: B.C. Nurses’ Union ‘strongly encourages’ members to get shots

New and active cases by region are:

• 203 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,784 active

• 105 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,051 active

• 213 new cases in Interior Health, 1,504 active

• 104 new cases in Northern Health, 857 active

• 81 new cases in Island Health, 638 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Road closures continue to plague Vernon streets
Next story
TikTok viral video challenge hits 3 B.C. high schools

Just Posted

Mission Road in Vernon will be closed for repairs starting at 8 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021. The work to repair a irrigation water main break is expected to last six to eight hours and the road will reopen Sunday morning. (File photo)
Road closures continue to plague Vernon streets

Damaged property near Killiney Beach property on Aug. 24, one of the Westside Road areas impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Recovery phase underway for residents in wake of White Rock Lake fire

The UBC Okanagan Heat are the newest member of Canada West track and field, which will allow them to compete at the 2021-22 Canada West championships. (Contributed)
UBCO to debut track and field program at 2021-22 Canada West championships

A polling station will be set up in the Nechako Residence gathering room on Monday, Sept. 20 for those living on campus and the areas surrounding campus. (Photo: Tom Zillich/Black Press Media)
Polling station to be set up at UBCO for students living near campus