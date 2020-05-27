Tuesday night saw no cars in the Twilight Drive-In’s Aldergrove lot, which during the COVID-19 pandemic has previously hosted up to 200 vehicles. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Tuesday night was exceptionally quiet at Metro Vancouver’s only drive-in theatre – an Aldergrove business that has continued to adapt to social distancing protocols and screen films every night of the week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were no cars lined up to get into the lot by its usual showtime after 8 p.m. There was no sign of any activity, whatsoever.

The outdoor theatre has shuttered after provincial health authorities capped the limit of cars at drive-in events at 50, owner Jay Daulat confirmed.

“We decided to close while we appeal for a health ministry exemption,” he told the Aldergrove Star on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday night, an online petition asking the health authority to allow the drive-in to continue to operate with more than 50 cars and an open concession has been signed nearly 7,000 times.

Wednesday morning saw the petition grow to having more than 10,000 signatures.

People at drive-in events now have to stay in their cars, unless using the washroom “which must be serviced with running water for proper hand hygiene,” the May 22 announcement said.

Refreshment sales for such events have also been restricted.

Before the ruling, the drive-in theatre hosted up to 200 cars in its lot, each 20-feet apart.

