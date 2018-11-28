B.C. encourages Vernon to apply for child care space funding

Victoria has vision of 10-year plan for universal child care, wants Vernon to look at new programs

The City of Vernon will investigate the possibility of building child care spaces on land it owns with money from Victoria.

Michelle Kirby of the Ministry of Children and Family gave council a presentation of the province’s Childcare BC vision — a 10-year plan to create universal childcare.

“We want affordable, quality child care that is available to every family that wants or needs it,” said Kirby, a former two-term councillor in the Victoria suburb of Oak Bay.

RELATED: Two North Okanagan daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

The provincial budget has allocated $1 billion over three years toward the plan, with Ottawa chipping in $153 million over three years.

Kirby mentioned three specific programs where funding is available to municipalities:

• The Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) Community Child Care Space program. This offers local governments $1 million per child care facility, 100 per cent funded by UBCM, with the facility to be built on local government land.

“You have the land, we give you the funding to build the facility,” said Kirby, adding the city would be responsible for operating funds and fees that will make up the maintenance of the facility. “We know you need child care spaces. This is a great way to get spaces built.”

The program would be for kids from infant to age five. The application deadline for this grant is Jan. 18, 2019.

• The UBCM Community Child Care Planning Program is for local governments to create child care space creation action plans.

“This is the one this group is most interested in,” said Kirby. “If you don’t have a social planner or child care planner or anyone on staff who can do this kind of planning, we encourage you to apply for this UBCM grant.”

The grant is $25,000 with a deadline of Jan. 18, 2018.

• The Childcare BC New Spaces Fund has $221 million and no application deadline.

“It’s unprecedented 100 per cent provincial funding that’s now available,” said Kirby. “There’s up to $1 million per facility for public sector applicants. The application process is open continuously.”

RELATED: Okanagan meeting set to discuss recent childcare investments

Mayor Victor Cumming said the focus should be on the $25,000 grant for a local assessment, which he called a “critical piece of data.”

“We have agencies that can do that research, and also assess possible locations,” said Cumming.

Coun. Scott Anderson, the interim B.C. Liberal Party leader, expressed concerns the city would be on the hook for funds should the government change after the next election.

“I’m concerned we’ll be stuck with a white elephant,” he said.

Council unanimously voted to direct staff to review the programs with the three grant options, the province’s asked for a 15-year commitment from the city to the program and potential sites and assets the city may have for child care facilities (Coun. Dalvir Nahal was absent from the meeting).

The report is expected at the first regular council meeting in 2019, on Jan. 7.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. greenhouses face steep heating bills after pipeline explosion
Next story
Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Just Posted

Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

B.C. encourages Vernon to apply for child care space funding

Victoria has vision of 10-year plan for universal child care, wants Vernon to look at new programs

8-year-old Armstrong artist helps rebrand business

‘Flip’ the cartoon frog can now be spotted on promotional signs for Webb-Doucette Real Estate.

Share a Bear campaign underway in Vernon

Bears are available for purchase at any BC Liquor Store

Vernon murder case to continue in the new year

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear next Jan. 7

Vernon Alliance Church play finds forgiveness

One December Evening presents Christmas Comes to The Great Eight Dec. 4-7

B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon’s stay in halfway house extended by six months

National parole board concerned about his risk to the community

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

B.C. greenhouses face steep heating bills after pipeline explosion

Costs skyrocketed after the blast choked off natural gas supplies.

Sovereign Lake hosted annual Biathlon BC training camp

Racers return to Sovereign Lake for a regional race Dec. 15-16.

Storyhive grant music to Vernon’s TassNata’s ears

Local hip hop artist awarded $10,000 to produce music video

South Okanagan home a complete loss after fire

Fire chief said South Okanagan home had to be demolished with an excavator

Alberta buying its own rail cars to move oil without feds, Notley says

While plans for pipelines are stalled, Alberta’s premier wants other means to get the product from provincial oil patches to buyers

Mother killed in Yukon bear attack was passionate about nature, languages

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her 10-month-old daughter were killed Nov. 26

Most Read