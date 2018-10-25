(News Bulletin file)

B.C. Ferries vessel gets tangled up with fishing boat

Incident happened Wednesday on Queen of Alberni’s Tsawwassen-Duke Point ferry run

A Nanaimo-bound ferry couldn’t completely avoid a flotilla of fishing boats yesterday afternoon.

The B.C. Ferries vessel got tangled in a net Wednesday at 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday. The Queen of Alberni ferry, travelling from Tsawwassen to Duke Point terminal, encountered a contingent of vessels, according to Deborah Marshall, B.C. Ferries’ spokeswoman.

“At 4:50 p.m., the ship was just off of Entrance Island,” said Marshall. “There was approximately 75 fishing vessels all in the area, so the Alberni slowed down to about six knots to try to safely navigate through all these fishing vessels. There was one fishing vessel with poorly marked netting and so the crew on the [Alberni] did not see the netting and it did get tangled in our propeller.”

Marshall said the ship “went to stern,” and it appears as if the line snapped. There was no damage to the Queen of Alberni and no reports of any injuries, she said.

Ferry crew tried to contact the fishing vessel, but there was no response, said Marshall, and the incident has been reported to the Canadian ministry of fisheries and oceans.

The route is one that sees frequent ferry traffic with vessels travelling through the area 365 days a year, said Marshall, and crews operate ferries in a “defensive manner.”

“There’s certainly rules of the road, but you never know if the other vessels are going to obey them, so we certainly try to be defensive when we’re operating and we would hope that other boaters respect the rules of the road,” Marshall said.

Marshall said B.C. Ferries appreciates fisherman are trying to make a living, but suggests they try to avoid ferry routes.

A message seeking comment was left with the ministry.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive
Next story
VJH parking payment system changing

Just Posted

UPDATE: Vernon house fire contained, family not at home

Firefighters have knocked down a house fire at 7400 Pleasant Valley Road.

Vernon RCMP urge Halloween safety

Quick tips on keeping children safe while out on Halloween night

VJH parking payment system changing

Pay-by-plate system at Vernon’s hospital goes into effect Nov. 1; rates are unchanged

Greater Vernon Water rescinds Mission Hill boil water notice

Number of residences and facilities affected since late August; rating level returns to Good

Vernon attempted murder case sees further delays

Tyson Darryl Cole, born 1987, will appear next Nov. 8

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

International call for action to save BC’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

Knights switch sports for charity

Trade hockey sticks for volleyballs to help food bank

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Armstrong’s best grilled cheese sandwich is…

Four restaurants compete for Armstrong title ahead of annual cheese festival Nov. 3

Fundraiser brings in $4,000 for Shriner’s foundation

Brown’s Social House was able to raise just under $4,000 for the Shriners Breakfast fundraiser.

Sanderson one happy Vernon Viper

Son of NHLer bolsters Vernon’s offence

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Federal Liberal government to release fall economic update Nov. 21

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons that the economy is still on a roll and the unemployment rate is hovering near four-decade lows.

Most Read