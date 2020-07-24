B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

B.C. has recorded 27 new cases of COVID-19 infection, including an outbreak of 13 confirmed cases on Haida Gwaii.

“Of the 13 people who have tested positive, one has recovered and 12 are active cases,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement July 24. “At this time the cases are all local residents. While the initial source of transmission is still being investigated, the cases are all epidemiologically linked. Some are related to residents who had recently travelled off island, and others are from exposure to known cases.”

With daily cases having jumped to near 30 in the past week, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reports that a clothing store in Kelowna has been added to prevention measures in the Okanagan, where parties and gatherings have caused the region’s case count to go up.

more to come…

