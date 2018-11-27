Crews attempt to free a pedestrian pinned under an RV early Tuesday morning. (Ragnar Haagen/News staff)

B.C. firefighters free pedestrian pinned under RV

The Vancouver Island man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Douglas Street at View Street.

First responders spent roughly 20 minutes extracting a man pinned under an older model Dodge recreational vehicle. The camper was turning left from View onto Douglas when it struck a man who was believed to be on a skateboard.

Impairment may have been a factor, Sgt. Karie Cochrane said on scene.

Crews used blocks and jacks to lift the rear passenger side while paramedics stood ready nearby. The person under the vehicle was conscious when freed just before 7 a.m. and taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

“It was quite the operation to do that because the man was quite tangled up underneath the vehicle. His body was not underneath the wheel but he was trapped underneath the axle,” Cochrane said.

“I don’t know the extent of whether it’s life-threatening or not at this point, but they are serious injuries.”

VicPD is waiting to confirm what the signal lights were at the time of the incident, but believe the driver had a green light.

“But he still would have to yield to people in the crosswalk.”

The intersection was closed to traffic for roughly four hours.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke
Next story
LNG, ride hailing highlights of fall for B.C. Premier John Horgan

Just Posted

Police gear up to tackle impaired driving this holiday season

Provincial CounterAttack program begins Dec. 1.

Vernon firefighters, city reach collective deal

Four-year term is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016, and expires Dec. 31, 2019

Vernon moves closer to full cannabis regulations

Third reading on cultivation, processing and selling in certain zones passed unanimously

Giving Tuesday helps Vernon non-profits help others

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that looks to give back to the community

Theatre Review: Vernon’s Powerhouse casts faithful portrait of Dickensian London

A Christmas Carol runs at Powerhouse Theatre Nov. 28 to Dec. 8

UPDATE: Giving Tuesday Okanagan is underway

GivingTuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

Due to a flipped semi truck

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Vernon’s dancing light show celebrates final Christmas

Last year for popular Pleasant Valley Road display at Voila Studio

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law

The law would require landowner permission which could lead to clashes

B.C. firefighters free pedestrian pinned under RV

The Vancouver Island man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Seniors assaulted, tied up in home invasion on Vancouver Island

Sawmill owner offers $5,000 for information leading to arrest as Nanaimo RCMP search for suspects

South Okanagan gas station employee escapes abduction attempt

Penticton RCMP are looking for two men in a van wanted in connection with an abduction attempt

Most Read